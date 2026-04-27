PIA GLOVER-ROLLE: UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF PM DAVIS, THE COUNTRY IS MOVING FORWARD

NASSAU| The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is highlighting its record in government and outlining its policy priorities as it seeks public support ahead of the next political phase, according to Campaign Spokesperson and Minister of Labour and the Public Service, Pia Glover-Rolle.

Speaking at a campaign media press briefing, Glover-Rolle said the PLP is offering “steady leadership under Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis” and emphasized the party’s governance during challenging periods.

“We are offering a serious team that has governed in difficult times and kept the country moving forward,” she said, noting that under the current administration “the country secured our first credit upgrade in almost 20 years.”

She also pointed to reported improvements in crime trends, infrastructure development, and labor relations, stating that “crime fell, clinics were built and upgraded, airports across the family islands moved ahead and workers saw long delayed agreements signed.”

Glover-Rolle said the PLP views leadership as consistency and delivery, adding: “We believe that leadership is about keeping the country steady, making hard decisions and following through.”

Outlining the party’s proposals, she said the PLP is offering what she described as relief measures for households, including maintaining VAT exemptions on unprepared food items, introducing competition legislation to address price fixing, and implementing a price comparison app alongside anti-gouging measures.

“That means keeping VAT off all unprepared food at the food store,” she said. “That means competition law to tackle price fixing and unfair business practices.”

She further highlighted reforms aimed at easing the cost of living, including “a price comparison app, anti gouging action and reforms that aim to bring down the pressure families feel in the store and in daily life.”

Glover-Rolle also outlined proposals aimed at improving workers’ rights and benefits under the Employment Bill 2026.

“We are offering a better deal for workers,” she said, citing “paid paternity leave, mental wellness days, progress towards a livable wage, a pension workers can count on and health insurance for all civil servants.”

She added that the party’s approach is centered on fairness in the workplace, stating: “It means a government that sees the dignity of work and believes that working people deserve fair pay, fair treatment and stronger protections.”