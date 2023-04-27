Former GM at major funeral home set to be charged next week for theft!

Secretary and Accountant also axed by Funeral Home owner!

NASSAU| Early next week prosecutors will charge a former General Manager of a Funeral Home located on New Providence after millions vanished from the books of the establishment.

The probe into the finances of the funeral company, which began following the pandemic, revealed millions were unaccounted for. The GM bought lavish vehicles and moved into a million-dollar home which is believed to have been used in the heist.

A forensic audit left more questions unanswered than answered and pointed to highway robbery at the house of the dead.

Now, since the audit, owners of the funeral home, who are resident on Grand Bahama Island, have fired the funeral home’s secretary and accountant. The role of the pair in this ordeal is still unknown.

The former General Manager was once seeking a nomination in the Free National Movement but rumours of his “crooked” ways could not be ignored.

We report yinner decide!