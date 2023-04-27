PLP MP Kirk Cornish released following police questioning

NORTH ABACO MP KIRK CONISH

GRAND Bahama| North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish has been released and is making preparations to return to New Providence after being questioned by police on Grand Bahama.

Earlier today, police on the island announced that Cornish and his attorney showed up at the police station for questioning, giving the impression that he had been taken into custody.

However, the novice politician left the police station this evening after being questioned by officers for several hours.

Cornish travelled to Grand Bahama where a complaint was filed against him. However, the Abaco native and members of his inner circle have vehemently denied rumors swirling around the Parliamentary Secretary in recent weeks.

Cornish was elected as the member of parliament for North Abaco in the 2021 General Election, defeating incumbent candidate Darren Henfield of the Free National Movement (FNM).

