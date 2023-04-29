Female dies in traffic fatality on Grand Bahama Island…

Live scenes on Balao Road Grand Bahama.

FREEPORT| Police On Grand Bahama were called to the scene of a Traffic Fatality 3:00am Saturday that claimed the life of a female.

Police confirm a Honda vehicle driven by a lone female was traveling south on Balao Road when the driver lost control. Police say the young woman is believed to be in her early 20s.

The Grand Bahama Fire Department were called to the scene of the accident where the jaws of life was used to extricate the body.

Police reports say that based on the extent of the damage, speed may be a factor.

The fatal crash occurred on Saturday, April 28, 2023.