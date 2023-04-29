The Office of the Prime Minister Announces the Prime Minister’s Attendance at the Coronation Service of His Majesty King Charles III

PM Davis to address The House of Lords while in London….

HIS Majesty King Charles III and Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC MP

STATEMENT: The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to announce that Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis KC MP will depart for London today, joining leaders from around the world to attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Prime Minister Davis has also invited The Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, Hon. Michael Pintard, to join him for this historic occasion.

In previous meetings, the Prime Minister and His Majesty King Charles discussed their shared advocacy for climate change mitigation and sustainable development. In addition to attending the Coronation, Prime Minister Davis will address the House of Lords, meet with investors, and discuss opportunities for strengthening tourism partnerships.

Prime Minister Davis extends his heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty King Charles and the British people. We are confident that the bonds between the Bahamian and British people will grow and flourish as we continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity for our nations.

Hon. Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister during the Prime Minister’s absence.