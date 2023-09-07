Former PM Minnis assistant dropped and moved deep into the bushes of Cat Island to hide from police after questions about $4.5 million in contracts surfaced!

Farming file photo

CAT ISLAND| Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has turned his back on a die-hard FNM supporter who is now in the eyes of the police.

BP agents deep in the bushes of Cat Island tell us, the hard-heal gal, who was foot and toe behind the former PM all over the world, has been dropped like a hot potato after a major investigation by police opened on millions of dollars in questionable contracts surfaced.

The young woman, who was also employed at the Bahamas Information Services, is alleged to have managed some $4.5 million dollars in contracts over to her now ex-lover while she was assigned inside the Office of the PM during the 2017 -2021 period of Minnis Government.

That ex-lover has since fled the country touring the world; threatening the hard-heal gal that if she contacts him he will run to the police and tell all.

According to a well-placed source high up in Government, “…most of the contracts were exclusively handled by the hard-heal gal; all believed to have had fraudulent signatures but never once looked at or examined by the former PM.”

The hard-heal gal has fled deep into the bushes of Cat Island and has shared with some that she is now a bush farmer (WITH NO CROP GROWING EXPERIENCE).

We really believe the hard-heal gal is hiding out from police and has transformed herself into a bush witch calling on strange gods to protect her from the prison time to come.

Meanwhile, former PM Minnis has refused to answer any of the calls from the hard-heal gal and has sent messages deep in the bushes of CAT ISLAND tell her, “…do not call me!”

Boy I tell ya… If ya don’t laugh you will cry!

We report yinner decide!