Four more heard the call in service to JESUS CHRIST!

NASSAU| As the Anglican Church of the Bahamas prepares to ordain three new seminarians to the call of service in the Church some four more of the faithful are set to embark on a sacred and transformative journey to test their vocation to the sacred priesthood.

Bahamas Press can now report Kenneth Knowles Jr. from St. Barnabas Parish; Tiffany Sweeting, Christ Church Cathedral; and Austin Meadows, Christ the King Parish; will enter Codrington College, Barbados; while Damien White, St. Matthew’s Parish, will enter The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.

The Anglican community now has 11 people from its diocese testing their vocations this academic year.

Pray for them as they embark on this journey.