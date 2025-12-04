Freeport records the 76th homicide 2am Thursday morning – male stabbed at a club!

FREEPORT| Grand Bahama police have opened a homicide investigation recording the 76th for the year which unfolded sometime around 2am.

Hard drinking and violence is a thing during the holidays all over the world and in this latest incident someone having fun didn’t make it home.

Detectives responded to a call after the victim—who suffered multiple stab wounds—left a business establishment on East Sunrise Highway in a dark green Nissan Note in an attempt to get to the hospital.

At hospital, police were notified of the incident where the victim had been involved in a violent altercation with a group of men.

The men stabbed the victim all in the upper body, including his deck, upper left shoulder and right bicep. While in emergency surgery the victim died after losing large points of blood.

His name is not yet known to BP, but all we say is this: If you need to drink do it at home! Sit in the yard and suck-down your wines and spirits. Fall pissy-drunk in ya yard or on ya porch! And if all fails SLEEP IN YA YARD (avoiding the road altogether)! But forget these clubs because they are a death trap! And if it was a police club – you cannot get justice cause nothing will come out of that!

We warned yinner this holiday season.

We report yinner decide!