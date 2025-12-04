ALIV RENEWS TITLE SPONSORSHIP WITH THE NATIONAL JUNKANOO FOR THE NEXT FOUR YEARS! JUNKANOO IS ALIV!

When do the 2024/2024 Junkanoo parades start?

The upcoming parade details are as follows:

• Boxing Day Parade:

Date: Wednesday, December 25th

Time: 9:00 PM | Gates Open: 7PM

• New Year’s Day Parade:

Date: Wednesday, January 1st

Time: 2:00 AM | Gates Open: 12AM

Ticket Purchases:

All Junkanoo tickets can only be purchased EXCLUSIVELY with ALIV.

For Credit Card Payments, tickets will be available for purchase in the MyALIV Event App,

or through the Events website portal (app.events.bealiv.com)

For Cash Payments, tickets can be purchased in store at:

o ALIV Harbor Bay

o ALIV Marathon Mall

o ALIV Cable Beach

What to do after you’ve purchased your Junkanoo Ticket?

After you’ve made your purchased tickets can be found in the ALIV Events app or website portal’s digital wallet:

In the app, click on the wallet icon. Your tickets will be listed under the My Current Tickets tab.

tab. Select the event name to view your tickets.

Note: In the wallet section, you can also view your Ticket History and Ticket Transfer History.

Are tickets refundable or exchangeable after purchase?

All sales are final. Refunds and exchanges are subject to change based on the event host.

Note: Junkanoo tickets are non-refundable.