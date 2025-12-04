Former principal cleared of child cruelty and indecent assault charges

Weak case by prosecutors delivered FREEDOM AND JUSTICE TO ACCUSED PASTOR!

Dr. Matheo Smith

Dr. Matheo Smith fought back visible emotion as a senior magistrate acquitted him of all charges on Friday, clearing the former school principal of accusations that he touched a 15-year-old student and showed her an explicit photo on his phone. Smith, who now serves as Pastor of New Bethany Baptist Church and formerly led Achievers Christian Academy, mouthed “thank you Jesus” as the ruling was delivered.

The case stemmed from a 2024 allegation in which a student claimed she was called to the principal’s office, where the alleged incident occurred. But in court, the prosecution presented only two witnesses, the teen and her mother, and their evidence quickly came under pressure. The complainant could not recall whether a boy or a girl came to get her, could not identify the student at all despite the school’s small size, and provided no corroboration for her claims.

The defence highlighted that Smith’s phone was surrendered to police, examined, and returned without any findings ever presented in court. They also noted that the office where the incident was said to have taken place was shared by other administrators and frequently accessed by teachers, making privacy unlikely.

No investigating officer testified. No digital report was given. And no witness supported the teen’s account.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen ruled that the inconsistencies, lack of supporting evidence and absence of investigative testimony left him with reasonable doubt. Smith was acquitted of both cruelty to children and indecent assault.

The prosecution was represented by Woman Sergeant 3004 Forbes, while Smith was represented by attorneys Romona Farquharson and Samuel Taylor.