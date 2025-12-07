Former PM Hubert Minnis backs his Freetown candidate ‘Blue’ Johnson – Is soon to be ousted PLP MP Leroy Major now working with Minnis? 

FNM set to implode as scores of FNMs organized behind former PM Hubert Minnis and his new fractured wing of the Opposition – as in Golden Isles FNMs say they will not support PINTARD!

Hubert Minnis and PLP MP Leroy Major at Andew “Blue” Johnson aka Da Convict candidate launch in Freetown.

NASSAU| Former Prime Minister and MP for Killarney Dr Hubert Minnis is set to launch a political comeback, but this time it will be to the detriment of the Free National Movement as the Opposition is set to split right down the middle into two fighting factions.

BP’s hot news tonight forced us to cancel Junkanoo practice as we get this new information out to our eager readers.

Former PM Dr Minnis was on the ground in the Freetown community to lift the hand of his candidate for the area, Andrew “Blue” Johnson.

The party which fired Minnis and axed him as a candidate in the upcoming 2026 General Elections for Michaela Barnett, also rejected former convict Johnson for the Freetown nomination. Freetown was handed to unknown Lincoln Deal aka “Da Tile Man”.

Minnis is set to launch a number of candidates who were pushed outside the FNM by leader and standup rhyming storyteller Michael Pintard. The opposition weak campaign skills landed the party its second by election defeat this time in Golden Isles, where Pintard had famous FNMs up and down the streets reciting the phase “B is for Brown” What A NUTCASE!

The fracture deep inside the FNM will cost the party a number of seats, including safe seats like Killarney and Central Grand Bahama where Iram Lewis was kicked out and dropped as a candidate for the opposition.

We at BP are not setting any timeline for the announcement of “The Pink Panther Party“, which some are calling it, but from our judgement and deep intel this FNM COLLAPSE/FALLOUT/PROTEST (whatever yinner wish to call it) could be announced by the end of December!

Interestingly, also attending the launch of the convict’s election bid along with the Minnis faction of the FNM was soon to be OUSTED PLP MP Leroy Major the pastor from Southern Shores.

Major greeted Minnis and Johnson at the Blue Johnson aka “Da Convict in the race” bid to represent Freetown. We don’t know if pasta Major was praying for the team, but we ga say this… Major needs prayers heself!

We report yinner decide!