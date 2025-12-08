Young 17-year-old male found dead off Gladstone Road partially nude Monday morning…

Homicide #77 is a 17-year-old male.

NASSAU| A young 17-year-old boy is the country’s latest homicide victim #77.

His body was found around 7am Monday morning alongside a dirt road off Gladstone Road (opposition Munnings Road),

The body was discovered with visible injuries to the head, almost naked with pants down along the track.

The disturbing scene points to foul play as detectives piece together the crime. Where was he last seen, who he was with before his death, and where this crime unfolded will soon be known.

We report yinner decide!