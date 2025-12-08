Government Moves to Prosecute Human Smugglers Under New Bill

Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Operation Bahamas, Turks & Caicos (OPBAT), Police Force and United States Coast Guard (USCG) resulted in the retrieval of thirty-one (31) suspected migrants from waters southwest of Bimini on Friday, 21 January 2022. – FILE PHOTO

PM Davis KC

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister Philip Davis has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to defending The Bahamas’ borders, safeguarding national sovereignty, and dismantling transnational smuggling networks through the Smuggling of Migrants Bill, 2025, tabled in Parliament.

Speaking in the House of Assembly, Prime Minister Davis said the new legislation directly targets criminal networks that profit from human suffering, modernizing The Bahamas’ legal framework to make it easier to prosecute smugglers and impose harsher penalties.

“This Bill makes it easier to prosecute smugglers, and punishes them with tougher penalties than ever before,” Prime Minister Davis said. “This is how we protect Bahamian communities. This is how we rule our waters. And this is how we reduce the number of migrants who enter our country illegally.”

The Bill defines the smuggling of migrants as a distinct criminal offence and ensures that anyone involved in planning, financing, transporting, or harbouring migrants can be prosecuted – whether the smuggling operation begins, passes through, or ends in The Bahamas.

Under the new legislation:

Offenders face fines up to $300,000 and prison terms up to 15 years

Bahamian jurisdiction is extended to prosecute smuggling-related offences committed outside national waters or on foreign-flagged vessels

Vehicles, vessels, and other assets used in connection with the crime may be confiscated

Strengthening Enforcement and Border Security

Prime Minister Davis noted that the Bill builds on his government’s record of strengthening the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and Immigration Department through new patrol vessels, drones, radar systems, upgraded communications, and expanded manpower.

Since 2022, more than 13,000 migrants have been repatriated – the highest number in Bahamian history – while detention centre populations have dropped significantly due to faster processing and repatriation.

Standing Firm on Sovereignty

Prime Minister Davis emphasized that The Bahamas will continue to balance compassion with control, upholding the rule of law while refusing to yield to external pressure.

“Our first duty is to our citizens and to those who are here lawfully,” he said. “We have refused to sign declarations that would commit us to accepting more migrants. We have refused calls to suspend deportations to Haiti. And we will continue to act in the best interests of The Bahamas.”

The Prime Minister said the Bill clarifies the legal distinction between human smuggling and immigration offences, ensuring that humanitarian treatment of migrants is upheld while preserving the nation’s right to enforce its laws.

“Being a victim of smuggling does not grant a right to remain in The Bahamas,” he said. “Our asylum laws remain unchanged, and anyone entering illegally will be repatriated.”

A Clear Message

Prime Minister Davis warned that Bahamians who knowingly assist smugglers – including those who rent properties, provide transport, or lend vessels for illegal activity – will face serious consequences under the new law.

“If you are participating in or supporting human smuggling in any way, you will find yourself within the crosshairs of our justice system,” he said. “This is a turning point. What might have felt like a side income will now carry consequences that can change your life.”

He praised the work of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Department of Immigration, and the Ministries of National Security and Immigration and National Insurance for their leadership and coordination.

“We will not allow criminal networks to use our islands as corridors. We will not allow lawlessness to challenge the safety and stability of our communities. We will not tolerate the exploitation of vulnerable people. And we will not compromise our sovereignty,” Prime Minister Davis declared.

Prime Minister Davis also addressed would-be migrants.

“To migrants themselves, I say do not place your lives, or the lives of your children, in the hands of criminals,” he implored. “They will take your money, put you on an overloaded vessel, and send you into open water with little regard for whether you survive.”

“If you come here in breach of our laws, you will be returned to your country of origin.”