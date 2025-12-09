Brian Adderley and Moon Archer 1958 group served Youth and Culture Minister with court documents!

Brian Adderley of 1958 group and Minister Mario Bowleg

NASSAU| Brian Adderley and Moon Archer 1958 Scrapgang Junkanoo Group has filed against Youth Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg for his failure to name the group as Valley Boys on Nervous Saturday.

The Minister, along with stakeholders, will appear before judge this morning to hear some new twist of legal crap created by Adderley and Moon Archer dem. The pair was dumped by the Valley Boys Junkanoo Group which was properly registered by the relevant agencies.

The problem in this latest development is this:

1) The Minister allowed Adderley 1958 to be paid seed money $40,000 (PUBLIC MONEY) to appear in the 2025/26 parades KNOWING THAT THE GROUP DID NOT HAVE A PROPER REGISTRATION!

2) Even though Adderley and crew did not have a proper registration, they now sit under no contractual obligation to follow any rules as they signed no contract with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to collect funds! HOW DAT HAPPENED?!

The matters all arising will be heard in a Court in the morning.

For BP this should be a straight down court matter – SHOW YINNER LICENCE AND CONTRACT! THIS MADNESS MUST END!

All we say is this: we ga report and let yinner decide!