Full Orlando flight arrives to pomp and pageantry

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey speaks with media.

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The return of the direct Bahamasair flight from Orlando to Grand Bahama arrived on Thursday, June 30, 2022 shortly after 11:00 a.m. to a water salute, smiling dignitaries and the pulsating sounds of Junkanoo.

The weekly direct flight was introduced to the travelling public prior to Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and following the devastating hurricane, there was the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than three years later, the flight arrived with not one empty seat.

On hand to welcome the visitors were Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Senator the Hon. Kirk Russell; Senator the Hon. James Turner; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama, Harcourt Brown; Managing Director of Bahamasair, Tracy Cooper; Steven Johnson of the Ministry of Tourism; Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President, James Carey among others.

Minister Moxey, who is also celebrating her birthday, noted that it was a special day in Grand Bahama and “we’re back”. She continued, “Today is another grand day for Grand Bahama Island and we’ve been through it all, as you would know, and Orlando service to Grand Bahama Island is a big deal.”

She said the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, in conjunction with the Ministry for Grand Bahama, has worked tirelessly to get people back to the island.

“We’re so happy to have this direct flight here today and there’s more to come.” Referring to the added flight direct from Raleigh, North Carolina, Minister Moxey emphasized that the government is focusing on Grand Bahama.