PM Davis breaks ground for new homes construction on Eleuthera…

PM Davis Today’s Groundbreaking ceremony of the Ocean Hole subdivision in Eleuthera is another example of my government’s commitment to empowering Bahamians. This expansion of 100 additional lots forms part of our strategy to ensure the provision of affordable housing throughout the country.

Congratulations to the Minister of Housing, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby Davis, and her team, for launching this Private Public Partnership with the Pineapple Development Company. She has been working to expand access to homeownership since Day 1 of our New Day Administration, and many Bahamians are already benefitting from her efforts.

Your government is serious about helping Bahamians across the finish line to new homes and new beginnings.This is why it is indeed such a pleasure, to celebrate this groundbreaking today.