Another RBPF Officer dies suddenly…

Corporal Julian Taylor.

Nassau| Officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) are mourning the loss of another comrade, who sadly passed away today.

As officers were attending the funeral service of another colleague who died earlier this month, they learned of the death of Corporal Julian Taylor.

Taylor, who was just 38 years old, leaves behind his wife of 14 years and children.

Corporal Taylor, who was beloved by colleagues, worked closely with the K-9 Unit.

Two weeks ago, Chief Superintendent Weymond Demeritte, the commanding officer of Quakoo Street Police Station, collapsed and died while on duty at the station.

Our prayers are with the officers’ families during this difficult time.

May they Rest In Peace.