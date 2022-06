Dwight Jones aka Whitney

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified that 70th homicide victim. He is known as Dwight Jones. He was shot dead this evening in the Peardale community. He becomes the 4th man to die in four days. This crimescene is still active.

Jones, who is otherwise known as “Whitey”, was charged with the February 7, 2017 murder of Benjamin Anderson, who was killed outside his home on Ida Street. His trial was discontinued with a nolle back in February 2021.