A nasty funeral director was sentenced to 8 years after being caught with a 13-year-old child!

Godfery Gray

NASSAU| A nasty funeral director Godfery Gray was sentenced to some 8 years in prison after he was caught in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl back in October 2020.

Gray was after being charged was freed on bail for the incident in January, however, he could not stay away from the child and allowed his pedophile demons to lead him to have sex in a hotel room with the young teen back in March 7th, 2021.

This time police caught Gray in the act arrested him and today before the courts he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

It is a crime to have sex with minors who have not reached the age of consent which is 16.

Question: What was Gray doing with a Royal Bahamas Police identity badge?

We report yinner decide!