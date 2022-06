R. Kelly

New York| US singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his status to run a scheme to sexually abuse children and women.

In September, a jury in New York convicted the R&B artist, 55, of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

The Chicago native – whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly – was also fined $100,000 (£82,525).

He currently faces separate criminal charges in three other cases.