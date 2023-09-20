Gay lover turned accused killer of Omar Davis Jr applied for bail in Supreme Court – BAIL WAS DENIED!

Justice Gregory Hilton denied bail of murder accused Normand Toussaint

(left) Omar Davis Jr and murder accused and lover Normand Toussaint.

A young 21-year-old Normand Toussaint has been denied bail after he filed a bail application in the murder of his lover and friend Omar Davis Jr.

Justice Gregory Hilton refused the bail application this week for the accused who has been on remand for over a year now.

Readers would remember how Omar Davis jr was violently killed and stabbed multiple times inside the bedroom of Toussaint on August 15th, 2022 following an argument. The body was then stuffed in a garbage bag.

The victim was missing but a foul stench from a vehicle parked just a block from Tourssaint’s job at the club was picked up on August 16th. Police visited the Orchid Lane home of the accused, and at the time detectives collected evidence they were in search of a second suspect who they believed helped pack the body of the victim in the car.

Omar Jr. had beaten the odds. Coming from the inner-city he excelled with a 4.0 GPA and in 2018 was awarded a scholarship to Central State University in Ohio where he graduated the same year he was murdered (June 2022). He had received a double degree in accounting and economics. He was described by many as being a “brilliant” student and just weeks before being murdered was headed to a job in the US with a major accounting firm.

His father was a big-time drug dealer in the Kemp Road area. Omar Davis Sr, was murdered when gunmen shot him eight times outside of their home on June 1, 2013. Omar jr was just 12 years old at the time.

Meanwhile, the LGBTQ-PLUS community and all their followers in the Bahamas are circulating a flyer (Catch AIDs Week) of events coming up in October. Ya think they can remember these violent deaths deep inside their community?

And by the way – why yinner think this case is dragging on so long? WHAT IS THIS?!

