Farmers Awarded Over $50K In Cash And Prizes At Agrarian Awards

H.O. Nash Jr High School presented with a $5,000 Award. Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin was on hand to receive.

Nassau, Bahamas: A night brimming with excitement, melodious musical selections, and history-making wins occurred at the first-ever Agrarian Awards held at Margaritaville Beach Resort on September 16.

Farmers from across The Bahamas gathered for Agriculture’s biggest night and were jovial as they walked the green carpet.

Also in attendance were Spouse of the Prime Minister Mrs. Ann-Marie Davis, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Hon. Jomo Campbell, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Energy and Transport Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of National Security Hon. Wayne Munroe and Senator Tyrel Young.

Listed are the winners of the event who received over $50,000 in cash and prizes raised by title sponsor ADO Bahamas:

 Female Farmer of The Year: Whitlyn Miller -$10,000

 Prime Minister’s Youth Male Farmer of The Year: Ventoi Bethune -$5,000

 Prime Minister’s Youth Female Farmer of The Year: Fredrica Dames – $5,000

 Governor General’s Community Farm: Huel Moss – $5,000 in supplies

 Backyard Farmer of the Year: Latoya Hutchinson -$2,500

 School Farm of The Year: HO Nash Junior High – $5,000 in supplies

 Minister’s Choice Lifetime Achievement Award: Diann ‘Lady Di’ Thompson – $10,000 and a seven-day cruise for two to anywhere Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines travels.

In his address, Minister Campbell noted that the Davis administration recognizes the potential of Agriculture and is seeking allocate more resources to the sector.

He said the awards serve as a beacon of hope for farmers. “The Agrarian Awards are intended to serve as encouragement to the nominees, finalists and winners to showcase the transformative impact that networks and partnerships can have on the future of agriculture,” he said.

“In doing so, we hope to inspire others, especially young people and women to explore and embrace the agricultural industry.”

Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis shared similar sentiments. “The event is a testament to our commitment to recognizing our farmers and our agricultural communities. These awards have been established to those who not only tilt the soil but also sow the seeds of progress and change,” he said.

“Our farmers are not just cultivators, they are nation builders – laying the foundation for sustainable food production. It is through their work that we will take progressive steps to feeding ourselves.”

Sponsors of the Agrarian Awards include title sponsor ADO Bahamas; AFS Insurance; ALIV; Atlantis; Bahamas Development Bank; Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation; Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI); Butterfield Bank; Caribbean Bottling; Centreville Food Store; Commonwealth Bank; the Department of Local Government; Island Site Development; Royal Caribbean; Super Value and Yellow Space Studio.

Media partners included the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas; The Guardian Group of Companies; Jones Communications; the Movi Group and the Tribune Media Group.

The Agrarian Awards is expected to be held every two years.

Special Guests at the first ever Agrarian Awards.

Latoya Hutchinson collected her $2,000 award for her backyard farm at the first-ever Agrarian Awards. She was presented by Energy Minister Jobeth Coleby Davis.

Whitlyn Miller collected the Female Farmer Award which came with a $10,000 prize.

Terrance Roberts collected $10,000 for his best Male Farmer Award.

Venta Bethune collected the Youth Male Farmer Award collecting his $5,000 prize.

The Best Community Farmer Award went to Huel Moss. He received a $5,000 prize.