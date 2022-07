Hillary Valencia Saunders

Rochchester Hills| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Mrs Hillary Valencia Saunders.

She was a 1983 Graduate of the University of Miami and lived in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Friends describe her as a phenomenal leader, intelligent, loving, educator, and mentor.

She was a Bahamian, who graduated from The Government High School in 1962.

To her family extended Bahamian family we at BP express our deep condolences on her passing. May she rest in peace.