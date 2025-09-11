Grand Bahama man gets 15 years for raping his girlfriend’s daughter in June 2021

FREEPORT| A Grand Bahama man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old CM committed the crime on June 25, 2021 following her pimary school graduation.

To celebrate the milestone, CM a father-of-ten, took the child and her siblings to a playroom in the Port Lucaya Marketplace.

CM left the other children in the game room and drove the girl to a bushy area, where he raped her in the car.

In passing sentence, Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley said CM breached his position of trust and robbed his victim of her childhood.

The victim’s mother, who is also a survivor of child molestation, reportedly tried to commit suicide after she learned what happened to her child.

The judge ordered that CM be registered as a sex offender following his release from prison.

The rape victim’s mother has a pending trial for failing report the abuse of a minor.