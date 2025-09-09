Comfort Suites Paradise remains open following lightening fire in basement…

Comfort Suites Paradise Island

Paradise Island| Comfort Suites Paradise Island has confirmed that it remains open for business following a small fire at the property on Monday night (September 8, 2025).

The incident occurred after severe afternoon thunderstorms struck Paradise Island, when lightning hit the hotel’s transformer, sparking a blaze in the basement.

Hotel officials said the fire was quickly extinguished thanks to the swift response of employee Ken Rolle, along with assistance from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Fire Services.

No injuries were reported, and damage was confined to the electrical room, with no impact on guest rooms, public spaces, or hotel operations.