Miriosh Higgs son of former COB President Dr Leon Higgs dies suddenly in California

Miriosh Higgs

NASSAU| Dr Leon Higgs former President of the College of the Bahamas has announced the passing of his son Miriosh Higgs.

Dr. Higgs wrote today: “It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of my beloved son. Who died suddenly in California. Our family is grateful for the love, prayers, and support we have already received during this difficult time. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in the Bahamas on Sunday, October 5. We cherish your continued thoughts and prayers as we gather to honour his memory.”

To his family we at BP offer our deep condolences on his sudden passing. May he rest in peace.