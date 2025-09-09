Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Regional Conference – Welcome Reception

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper attended the Welcome Reception for the 47th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s Regional Conference of the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic Region on Monday, September 8, in the Compass Point Ballroom, Margaritaville Beach Resort.

The conference is currently underway, September 5-13. Also in attendance were: Speaker of the House of Assembly the Hon. Patricia Deveaux; President of the Senate the Hon. Lashell Adderley; Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; State Minister of Housing and Urban Development the Hon. Lisa Rahming; Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle; Senator the Hon. Erecia Hepburn-Forbes; Senator the Hon. Ja’Ann Major; Former Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis; and also Leroy Major, Iram Lewis, CPA delegates and other government officals. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)