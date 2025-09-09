Minister Sears discussed ‘Separation of Powers’ at CPA Regional Conference

Moderator – Bahamas Minister of Labour and the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle and Minister alfred Sears.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Immigration and National Insurance, the Hon. Alfred Sears, delivered a presentation on ‘The Separation of Powers – An Independent Parliament’ on Monday, 8th September, at the British Colonial during the 47th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Regional Conference of the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic Region, September 5-13.

In his remarks, Mr. Sears stressed the importance of safeguarding parliamentary privilege and avoiding its abuse.

Also presenting on the topic was Speaker of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Lanein Blanchette, who highlighted Parliament’s critical role in holding the executive branch accountable and ensuring respect for the nation’s constitution.

Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle served as Moderator. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna).