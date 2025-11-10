Grand Bahama Medical and Dental Association hosts annual conference under the theme, ‘Modernisation of Medicine’

Dr Darville

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Healthcare professionals gathered on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at the Pelican Bay Hotel Conference Room for the Annual Scientific Educational Conference hosted by the Grand Bahama Medical and Dental Association (GBMDA).

This year’s event is held under the theme,’The Modernisation of Medicine,’ highlighting the collaborative efforts in advancing the healthcare system and enhancing the wellbeing of persons across The Bahamas.

“An investment in healthcare is an investment in our future and improving healthcare in The Bahamas to ensure that patients and residents have access to the best care available is a collaborative effort between the government and stakeholders,” said Minister of Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey.

“We are focused on meeting the needs of residents by taking a more holistic approach to upgrading healthcare facilities throughout The Bahamas and improving the status of healthcare on Grand Bahama and islands in the Northern Bahamas,” she added.

Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville outlined key reforms underway within the ministry, including new legislation designed to strengthen the nation’s healthcare system.

“One key legislation was to repeal the 2016 National Health Insurance (NHI) Act and replace it with a new robust modernised National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill that will begin to plot the way for the delivery of universal healthcare services throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he said.

He also highlighted the transition of the National Insurance Board Chronic Drug Prescription Plan to the NHI Programme, expanding access to essential medicines from approximately 42,000 Bahamians to more than 165,000 registered under NHI, thereby ensuring essential medications are widely available across The Bahamas.

He further announced that the Ministry of Health and Wellness is nearing completion of its National Digital Health Strategy developed in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank.

This initiative will introduce electronic medical records, telemedicine services and digital monitoring platforms to connect clinics nationwide, improve efficiency, reduce waste and enhance patient outcomes through technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Finally, he announced that the NHI programme is expected to serve as a key financial engine for The Bahamas which will support the development of modern, 21st-century public healthcare systems that strengthen existing services and ensure that every Bahamian has access to essential healthcare.