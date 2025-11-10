The Royal Bahamas Police Force welcomes 35 new officers at 2025 Graduation & Passing Out Ceremony

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Under the theme, “Serving with purpose; protecting with pride and integrity,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force welcomed 35 graduates of B Squad at the 2025 Graduation and Passing Out Ceremony held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at the Police Training College.



In attendance were Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe, Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles, and other government officials, family members and friends of the graduates.

Commissioner Knowles commended the new officers for their perseverance and commitment to the public and reminded them of the high standards expected of them when wearing their uniform.

She urged the graduates to uphold the values of integrity, loyalty and courage as they begin their service to the nation.

Minister Munroe also congratulated the graduates on successfully completing their six months of intensive training and officially joining the ranks of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

He reminded them that their new roles come with great responsibility and moral duty.

“You are no longer recruits. You’re guardians of the peace after this ceremony, defenders of justice and protectors of the Bahamian people,” he said.

This year’s recipients of the two highest awards of the recruit training programme are: B Squad R/C 712 Lakia Johnson who received the Commandant’s Award and B Squad R/C 709 Chelsey Higgs who received the Baton of Honour Award.