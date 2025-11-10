PRD Strengthens Media Partnership Ahead of Biometric Voter Card Rollout

Shown at the press conference, from left: Preston Cunningham, Department of Parliamentary Registration; Michael Wright, Data Protection Commissioner; Lucretia Dean-Rolle, Consultant and Project Manager, Harrison Thompson, Consultant and Parliamentary Commissioner; Denise Pinder, Assistant Parliamentary Commissioner for the Bahamas and Officer in Charge of Grand Bahama; Charles King Consultant; Keithora Munroe, Computer Specialist on Grand Bahama; and Cecil Thompson Moderator for the Biometric Meeting.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas – The Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) hosted a press conference on November 3, 2025, at the Foster B. Pestaina Centre in Grand Bahama, solidifying its partnership with local media outlets. The event aimed to enhance public awareness and transparency ahead of the rollout of the new Polycarbonate Biometric Voter’s Card.

Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson expressed gratitude to the media for their ongoing support and emphasized the critical role they play in ensuring public confidence and informed citizenship. A three-day town hall meeting series, held in Grand Bahama from November 3rd to November 5th, 2025, culminated in a comprehensive educational initiative, empowering residents with essential knowledge on voter registration, verification, transfers, replacements, and the innovative Biometric Voter Card.

The PRD’s island-by-island outreach initiative aims to maintain electoral integrity while providing communities with direct access to key updates and voter support services. The department will continue its nationwide tour, engaging residents across The Bahamas in preparation for the full transition to biometric voter identification.