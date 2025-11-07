Prime Minister Davis: Archbishop Drexel Gomez’s name ‘will forever be spoken with reverence, affection, and pride’

STATE RECOGNIZED FUNERAL FOR ARCHBISHOP DREXEL WELLINGTON GOMEZ AT CHRIST CHURCH CATHEDRAL THURSDAY NOVEMBER 6TH, 2025.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Tribute at the State-Recognized Funeral of His Grace The Most Reverend Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez, on November 6, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that he “lived for the Lord in his service, in his discipline, and in his love for others”.

“And now, he rests in the Lord, at peace in the eternal embrace of the One he served so faithfully,” Prime Minister Davis said during the service held at Christ Church Cathedral in Downtown Nassau.

“There are some names that have become fixtures in the Bahamian family, names that rise above time, that become part of our shared story, that remind us of what this small nation can produce when faith meets purpose,” Prime Minister Davis added.

“Today we gather to give thanks for one such name: Drexel Wellington Gomez, a name that will forever be spoken with reverence, affection, and pride.”

As he related a glimpse into the early personal and religious life of Archbishop Gomez, Prime Minister Davis pointed out that, no matter how high he rose, Archbishop Gomez never forgot where he began.

“He never forgot the people who shaped his faith,” Prime Minister Davis stated. “And he never forgot that the true measure of leadership is not the title before or after your name, but the integrity behind it.”

He added: “Archbishop Gomez was a man of intellect and principle. His mind was sharp, his words precise, but it was his heart that defined him. He understood that the Church was not a monument to be admired, but a living body meant to heal. He believed that theology must never become detached from compassion, and that truth without love is incomplete.

“In times of conflict, he was calm. In times of division, he sought unity. In moments when the Church wrestled with great moral questions, he reminded us that faith and reason are not enemies, but allies.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that, as Chairman of the Inter-Anglican Standing Commission on Ecumenical Relations and later the Covenant Design Group, Archbishop Gomez guided the Anglican Communion through “one of its most turbulent chapters”.

“He defended truth with firmness, but also with grace,” he said. “And through his leadership, the world saw that The Bahamas, small in size but mighty in spirit, had given to the world a theologian of rare depth and discipline.

Prime Minister Davis added: “He represented our nation not just with intelligence, but with dignity. From this soil came a man who carried himself like a cathedral, strong, steady, rooted in faith.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that he spoke of him that day not only as Archbishop, but as a friend.

“I first met him as a student at St. John’s College, through Father William Thompson, one of my teachers,” he said. “Over the years, Archbishop Gomez became my mentor and, later, my confidant.”

“When I became Prime Minister, before I even entered my office, he came to bless it. He prayed for me, for my colleagues, and for our nation,” Prime Minister Davis added. “It was a prayer that asked not for prosperity, but for purity, not for ease, but for endurance.”

Prime Minister Davis continued: “He often reminded me of a phrase that has stayed with me ever since: ‘Primum non nocere’ — translated: ‘First, do no harm’. He said, ‘Brave, you are human. You will make mistakes. But never let those mistakes come from a heart that wishes harm. Always lead with conscience. Always lead with love’.

“That was the heart of the man we remember today, intelligent, yes, but never detached. Strong, but never proud. Principled, but always compassionate.”

Prime Minister Davis said that about two weeks before he became ill and entered the hospital, Archbishop Gomez came to see him.

“We talked about life and about faith, about the difficult balance between duty and compassion, and the quiet weight that comes with leadership,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis added: “He wanted me to meet one of his friends, Bishop Bill Atwood from Texas. Though he fell ill before that meeting could happen, I later met Bishop Atwood, and we both spoke of our deep admiration for Archbishop Gomez, two men from different worlds, united by the same respect for one remarkable Bahamian.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that, when Archbishop Gomez returned home from the hospital, he went to visit him.

“He could not speak; but he recognized me” he shared. “His eyes were calm, knowing, and full of peace. In that moment, I saw a man who had lived fully, served faithfully, and was ready to rest.

Prime Minister Davis added: “He had finished his race, and he was ready to meet his Lord. And so today, we remember him as both a man of the Church and a man of the people, a son of Bahamian soil who carried our flag across the world and brought honour to our name.

“He showed us what it means to live for the Lord, to serve without selfishness, to lead without arrogance, and to love without condition.”

Prime Minister Davis said that Archbishop Gomez “lived for the Lord, and now, he rests in the Lord”.

“His influence endures in the clergy he trained, in the leaders he guided, in the countless lives he touched,” he said. “His wisdom will continue to shape this nation, this region, and this faith for generations to come.”

Prime Minister Davis added that, to Archbishop Gomez’s family, to the Anglican Diocese, and to all who called him teacher, father, and friend, he extended – on behalf of his wife Ann, family, and the Government and people of The Bahamas – their deepest sympathy, condolences and gratitude.

“The story of Archbishop Drexel Gomez is the story of what God can do through one faithful life, a life that began in the humblest of places and reached to the highest of callings,” Prime Minister Davis said. “He has fought the good fight. He has finished the race. He has kept the faith.”

He added: “May his soul rest in peace, and may the Lord, whom he served so completely, welcome him home with the words: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord’.

“May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs greet him at his arrival and lead him into the holy city, Jerusalem.”

Governor- General Dame Cynthia Pratt, Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and Mrs Ann Marie Davis at the State Recognized funeral for the late Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez at Christ Church Cathedral.

Priest carry the coffin of Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez into Christ Church Cathedral.

The coffin of the late Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez in the Chancel of Christ Church Cathedral on Thursday 6th November, 2025.

Colour Party outside Christ Church Cathedral for the State-Recognized Funeral Service for Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez on November 6th, 2025.

The coffin of Archbishop Gomez carried by members of the uniform branches outside Christ Church Cathedral.

Members of the Gomez family at Christ Church Cathedral.

Dominic Gomez – Son of Archbishop Gomez

Damian Gomez KC – Son of Archbishop Gomez