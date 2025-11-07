12 FOREIGN NATIONALS DEPORTED; 15 CONVICTED IN NEW PROVIDENCE

Immigration FIle Photo

Nassau – Today, the Deportation and Removal Units conducted a deportation exercise during which twelve (12) Haitian nationals were repatriated from New Providence to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, at 9:24 a.m. via a chartered flight.

The exercise also facilitated the removal of one (1) male Haitian national who was refused entry at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Additionally, this week thirteen (13) Haitian nationals, one (1) Cuban, and one (1) Dominican national were convicted in the Magistrate’s Court of Overstaying. The offenders received fines ranging from$300.00 to $3,000.00 and sentences of one (1) month to eighteen (18) months a BDOCS

The Department of Immigration reminds the public that The Bahamas’ entry requirements are being strictly enforced and must be fully complied with by all persons seeking entry into the country. Details. regarding these requirements can be found on our official website at www.immigration.gov.bs.

The Department remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and continues to encourage members of the public to report immigration violations by contacting. our hotline at (242) 604-0249 or (242) 604-0171/2.