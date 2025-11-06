Son of former Consul General passes in crash in Nova Scotia

Adam Dillette

CANADA| Bahamas Press is learning tonight that a former Consul General’s son has died in a crash in Nova Scotia Canada.

The Foreign Office wrote: “The Consulate General in Toronto has been informed of the death of a Bahamian citizen Adam Dillette by authorities in Nova Scotia, Canada. His family has been informed. The Consulate staff stands ready to assist and support the family.”

Adam is the son of the late Consul General in Toronto the late Al Dillette who passed away back in 2023.

May his soul rest in peace.