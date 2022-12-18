GRAND BAHAMA: POLICE INVESTIGATE TRAFFIC FATALITY – 11th road deaths in just over two weeks…

FREEPORT| Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that has left a female dead.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday 17th December 2022 on Yellow

Pine Street.

Preliminary reports revealed that a dark colored sports utility vehicle, was traveling south along Yellow Pine Street, when a female pedestrian was struck.

The 41 year old female of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock received serious injuries and succumbed

to her injuries on scene.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public to drive with due care

and attention at all times.

Additionally, as the holiday season approaches drivers are reminded to adhere to the speed limit, exhibit patience as you traverse the various thoroughfares and to be courteous to other road users.