Greg Robinson passes…

GREG Robinson

BP Breaking| It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Mr. Greg Robinson, a cherished member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Mr Robinson was not only a faithful servant of the Lord but also a remarkably gifted saxophone player whose music touched the hearts of many.

His presence, his talent, and his unwavering devotion to our church family will be deeply missed.

As we remember Greg Robinson, we give thanks for the joy he brought into our lives and the inspiration he provided through both his music and his faith.

May we find comfort in knowing that he is now at peace, playing his saxophone in the heavenly choir.

Please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time.