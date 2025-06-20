Mama dem always said ya sins will find you out! Another ‘Pasta’ makes jail over sexual molestation charges…

Nassau| A prophet/preacher and his wife were on Thursday remanded to prison on child molestation charges.

Prosecutors allege that the 45-year-old preacher molested his stepdaughter along with the child’s biological 42-year-old mother in New Providence.

Allegations are that the couple molested the then-16-year-old girl in June 2024 and on February 10, 2025, at age 17.

Her husband is accused of molesting the then-15-year-old by himself in December 2022.

Additionally, her mother faces a charge of failing to report the abuse of a child.

The couple did not have to enter pleas to the charges when they appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Well yinner ga preach in jail fa real now.

