Groundbreaking conducted for Ocean Club Four Seasons Residences

South Ocean Developers along with DPM Cooper at the groundbreaking ceremony.

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper brought remarks at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for Ocean Club Four Seasons Residences on Paradise Island, January 20, 2025.

The Residences comprise four beachfront buildings along Paradise Island’s famous shoreline. Local art, cuisine, and craftsmanship will inspire the ambience of the development, scheduled for completion in 2028, that will feature 67 high-end residences and amenities.

The iconically beautiful Cabbage Beach will remain open during construction, and at completion, access will be improved and enhanced, with vendor stalls for sale of authentic Bahamian goods.

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)