Haitian repatriation resumes with Bahamas Immigration returning some 264 to Cap Haitian…

Illegal Haitian migrants turned to Haiti.

Inagua| Some 264 Haitian nationals repatriated to Cap-Haitien from Matthew Town

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force sailed into Cap-Haitien to return some 264 illegal Haitian migrants who attempted to enter the Bahamas following the events unfolding in Haiti.

Much of the violence and looting is in Port of Prince where serious collapse of the Government and systems have commenced.

With some 11 million people, armed gangs have taken over the capital, beating back the Haitian police, many who have not been paid for months.

The world body has established a transitional government following the resignation of President Ariel Henry. President Henry was not allowed to return to the country after the gangs took over the airport.

Pray for Haiti.

