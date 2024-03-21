Prime Minister Davis lauds benefits of Toastmasters at Club 7178 Silver Jubilee Celebration

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis speaks at Healing Communicators 7178 Silver Jubilee celebrations, on March 9, 2024, at the Warwick, Paradise Island. Joining him was his wife, Ann Marie. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said it was a pleasure to take part in Healing Communicators 7178 Silver Jubilee celebrations, noting that he had been a Toastmaster for well over 40 years, and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper for decades, too.

“I truly believe that Toastmasters represents ‘a paradise of possibilities, where members are developed into more confident, dynamic, and effective versions of themselves,” he said at the event held on March 9, 2024, the Warwick on Paradise Island.

“Now, I’m not necessarily suggesting that Toastmasters may be the secret ingredient to a successful career, but I am saying there is a correlation,” he added.

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that the ability to communicate was among the top skills needed by any leader.

He said: “Especially in politics, the ability to speak clearly and effectively in a way that inspires confidence, without misspeaking, is invaluable. Unfortunately, as we see with some people — and I’m not calling any names — they are prone to not just putting their foot in their own mouth, they can nearly fit their whole leg. Others may speak clearly but are about as engaging as watching paint dry. I’d like to believe, and I hope, that Toastmasters has equipped me with the skills that I need to avoid these missteps.”

“Toastmasters proudly champions lifelong learning and relationship building. It teaches members how to listen, think, and speak,” he added.

Prime Minister Davis noted that Toastmasters afforded valuable communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, which “may inspire an act of kindness or even save a life.”

“If only more of our young men and women could benefit from the lessons of Toastmasters in their daily lives, their ability to resolve conflicts, positively influence their peers, and even navigate job interviews and workplaces would be much improved,” he said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let tonight’s festivities be a reminder to us all of the value of active listening, critical thought, and considered speech,” he added. “Listening, thinking, and speaking, my friends, can make all the difference.”

“This lesson has served me well, and I am sure it will continue to do so for you.”

“May your club enjoy another auspicious twenty-five years, producing leaders of the highest calibre – some of whom are doing some great work in my administration,” Prime Minister Davis said. “Like I said, I suspect there is a correlation there.”

He added: “Tonight, it is truly, truly a pleasure to spend time celebrating this moment with you. Thank you all. May God bless Club 7178, and our entire Commonwealth.”

