Ask Michael Pintard if what he did to the leadership in the Garden Hills Branch is DEMOCRATIC?!

Pintard’s FNM wouldn’t know what DEMOCRACY looks like if it was as big as CHRIST CHURCH CATHEDRAL!!! Garden Hills Constituency leaders know it first hand!

NASSAU| Opposition Leader Michael Pintard and his band of rejects on Wednesday made a fool of themselves in Parliament after they disrupted the proceedings, claiming that the government was not allowing them to have a say in the debate on the bills before it.

Now Pintard and his couple members did have time to make contributions. However they opted – in a slick desperate attempt to grab headlines – to disrupt Parliament. Eventually the proceedings went on. Pintard is afraid of what is coming: a by-election in Long Island and a challenge to his leadership following that second cut hip delivered on him by Philip Brave Davis.

Pintard has to convince donors he has what it takes to hold onto leadership, but every day that image is being shredded as FNMs leave the party, one by one.

Now Pintard should be the last to scream the word “democracy” from his lips as FNMs today are in the public telling Bahamians that Pintard and Duane Sands have corrupted the good order and decency once practised in the FNM.

Just recently UNDEMOCRATIC Pintard threatened Kwasi Thompson and Iram Lewis at a meeting in Grand Bahama, drawing a line on the two MPs suggesting that if anyone comes up against him they will be dealt with!

And democracy was not the order inside the FNM when recently the leadership in Garden Hills Branch of the FNM was removed, told to leave and the branch directed as to who will be taking over the constituency even after protests by members of the branch.

The clock is ticking and Pintard is lost! Unable to find his way! He knows that, with the party struggling to raise money and draw supporters, his goose is cooked already!

We report yinner decide!