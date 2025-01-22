Health Ministry supports ‘1000 Smiles’ Dental Campaign in push for Oral Health

‘1000 Smiles’ Dental Campaign press conference at Sandals – January 21, 2025

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has thrown its support behind an initiative to improve oral health for children across the country, free of charge.

The initiative is made possible through a partnership with Great Shape! Inc., Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, Sandals Foundation, Bahamasair, and dental professionals locally and internationally.

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025 a press conference was held at Sandals resort, Cable Beach, during which the campaign dubbed ‘1000 Smiles Project’ was launched.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness was represented by Deputy Permanent Secretary Timothy Munnings who spoke to the ministry’s aims and objectives for the first-time initiative.

He noted that the campaign, which runs January 20 to 31, 2025, will bring together essential dental care services to communities in New Providence and Exuma.

“The Great Shape! Inc. 1000 Smiles Project of Portland, Oregon, has been instrumental in making this vision a reality,” he said. “This campaign is a testament to the power of partnerships in achieving our shared vision for a healthier Bahamas.”

More than 125 skilled dental professionals including dentists, dental hygienists, administrative support staff, and volunteers from the United States, Canada and the Caribbean have been engaged in the project. The Ministry of Health and Wellness team is being directed by the Director of Oral Health, Dr. Mitchell Lockhart.

“These professionals are here with one mission: to provide free dental services to selected communities,” he said. “We are immensely grateful to the Sandals Foundation and Sandals Resort for their generosity in providing accommodations and local transportation for the visiting team members.”

These services include X-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, dental sealants, and root canal treatments. Recipients included staff of Sandals, The Bahamas Department of Corrections, Sadie Curtis Primary School, Anatol Rodgers, Pat’s Senior Citizens Home, and recipients from Exuma. The target is to service as many as 4,000 individuals.

“Good oral hygiene is not just about a beautiful smile, it is a critical component of overall health as your mouth is the gateway to your overall health and well being,” said Mr Munnings.

Global reports reveal that over 514 million children suffer from cavities in primary teeth. Poor oral health can lead to missed school days, difficulty concentrating, and hindered social and developmental milestones.

“Addressing oral health is vital for improving overall health, education and quality of life, particularly in under-served and marginalized communities,” Mr Munnings said.

He also noted that research shows that oral diseases such as periodontal disease can increase the risk of serious health conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, adverse pregnancy outcomes, and cancers.

“By addressing oral health, we are making an investment in the overall well-being of our people. This initiative will provide an opportunity to educate, engage, and empower individuals to prioritize their oral health as part of a healthier lifestyle,” said Mr. Munnings.

He thanked all partners involved in the campaign; their efforts will make “a lasting impact on the lives of many.” (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)