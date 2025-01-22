A Duane Sands FNM wants doctors to become taxi drivers or maids, wash dishes, or become lab techs! DEY WANT BAHAMIANS TO DIE! – yinner get that yet?

Hundreds dead following Hurricane Dorian left in trailers after Heartless Duane Sands failed to issue death certificates.



Nassau| Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC told the media he is ready to sign a deal with the Medical Doctors today. We know Davis supports physicians around the country.

Remember it was he who agreed to rehire doctors fired by the former FNM Government, and it was Davis who returned medical training for young scientists in the country. That programme was also suspended by Duane Sands and Hubert Minnis when the FNM was last in power.

Most doctors and joe public forget how the former FNM was rude and disrespectful to their profession, so rude that the man who sat at the top of medicine in the government, Duane “Heartless” Sands, told doctors in the newspapers to get ready to drive a taxi.

Dr. Macumba Miller, then head of the doctors union at the Princess Margaret Hospital, was reported in the Tribune (May 7th, 2018 edition) as saying the following from Dr. Sands: “Dr. Sands told his group of doctors who can’t pass the (Special Purpose Examination) (SPEX ) at the end of the programm ‘should be taxi drivers or maids or wash dishes or become lab techs’.” LOOKA DAT!

Lest WE FORGET! The FNM really don’t care for the doctors dem! And by extension Bahamians facing health challenges!

The Davis Government is the last hope for medical doctors to achieve their goals in the profession. New modern clinics, services upgrades and new hospitals! The FNM wants NONE OF THIIS for Bahamians! DEY WANT BAHAMIANS TO DIE!

