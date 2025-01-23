Pilot who was initially arrested last June for the murder of Geovani Rolle now arrested and charged for the murder and drugs! WHO PROTECTED HIM?

Donald Ferguson being escorted in custody at LPIA following the murder of Giovanni the morning of the June 16th, 2024 murder.

NASSAU| Police sometimes really don’t make any sense ya know, but once again they arrested and charged Bahamian pilot Donald Ferguson II for the murder of Geovani Rolle, who was killed at a private airport on Coral Harbour Road on the morning of June 16, 2024.

Bahamas Press readers will recall our report here : https://www.bahamaspress.com/pilot-shot-and-killed-a-jet-aviation-worker-after-accusing-the-victim-of-having-a-relationship-with-his-wife/ .

The 26-year-old Ferguson also was presented in court with four counts of conspiracy to import drugs and two counts of abetment to import drugs in connection to a $15 million drug seizure following a plane crash in Acklins on December 6, 2024. Remember now, police had Ferguson under arrest in June, so who allowed him to walk free from the murder charge back then? WHAT IS THIS?

He is also accused of possession of seven grams of marijuana with intent to supply on January 18 (On Saturday).

During his arraignment this week Ferguson did not have to enter pleas to the murder and drug conspiracy and abetment charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley because he will be tried in the Supreme Court.

We at BP wrote how on the morning of Rolle’s death the person of interest in that Love Triangle shooting was arrested. Ferguson is a pilot who accused his wife of being in a secret love affair with Giovanni Rolle (the deceased). But someone allowed him to walk and the whole story vanished. AHHH WELL!

Now police are right back to where they were arresting Ferguson for Rolle murder along with one bunch of drug related crimes.

He pleaded not guilty to the drug possession charge.

Ferguson returns to court on April 7 in respect of the drug conspiracy and abetment charges.

The murder matter was adjourned to May 8 and his trial for drug possession will begin on May 7.

Watch him get bail again! Make this make sense.

We report yinner decide!