Police man admitted to soliciting sex from a 13-year-old schoolgirl

From the police to the preacher – THE CHILDREN ARE NOT SAFE!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A 38-year-old policeman yesterday admitted to soliciting sex from a schoolgirl.

Corporal Gregory Taylor pleaded guilty to attempted procuration when he appeared before Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson for the start of his trial.

The crime allegedly took place between August 2023 and January 5, 2024.

According to the prosecution, the 13 year old initiated contact with Taylor after getting his number from her mother’s phone.

Taylor gave the mother his number after she made a complaint concerning a relative.

Taylor and the minor’s conversations later turned sexual with him asking her to perform sex acts.

