Man admits to June 2024 in Centreville murder where he cut victim’s throat with a box cutter

Homicide victim Heston Oniel Adderley 45 killed in 2024.

NASSAU| A 38-year-old man on Wednesday admitted to murder without a formal plea deal.

Cornell Cooper, 38, pleaded guilty to the June 28, 2024 murder of Heston Oniel Adderley, 45, when he appeared before Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

Adderley was fixing a motorcycle at Seven Hills, New Providence, when he was approached by Cooper, who slit his throat with a box cutter, Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier told the court.

A witness identified Cooper as the assailant, she said.

Cooper has been in custody since last June.

Defense lawyer Sonia Timothy-Knowles said that Cooper told her that Adderley was armed with a knife that he didn’t use.