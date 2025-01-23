BREAKING NEWS EXPOSING CORRUPTION: PMH DOCTORS UNDER FIRE!

PMH.

by https://bahamasherald.com

Nassau, Bahamas – The Bahamas Herald’s continued investigation into the deeply rooted issues at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has unveiled damning details about the conduct of some doctors employed within the nation’s most critical healthcare institution. What we have uncovered so far paints a disturbing picture of dereliction of duty, exploitation of public resources, and a system plagued by mismanagement and self-interest.

At the heart of the crisis lies the failure of doctors to meet their contractual obligations. While they are paid generous public salaries, some doctors reportedly work as little as seven hours per week, despite being contracted for 20 hours or more. This blatant disregard for their duties has caused widespread frustration and resentment among staff and patients alike.

“It’s robbery,” said one hospital employee. “These doctors are getting paid thousands by the taxpayers, but the patients rarely see them.”

One of the most explosive allegations centers on doctors misusing hospital resources for personal benefit. Witnesses claim that medical supplies, including syringes, gloves, and medications, are routinely taken from PMH and used in private clinics operated by the very same doctors.

“The hospital is already underfunded, and now we’re seeing supplies disappear,” a whistleblower revealed. “These are the same supplies patients desperately need, and they’re being stolen for private profit.”

Patients at PMH are not just losing access to resources—they’re losing access to the very doctors entrusted with their care. Reports indicate that some doctors spend the bulk of their time focusing on their private practices, while their public obligations take a back seat.

“It’s a known practice,” said one hospital insider. “Doctors use PMH as a recruitment center for their private businesses. They refer patients to their private clinics for treatment they should have been getting at the hospital.”

Patients describe feeling abandoned and exploited, with one former PMH patient stating, “I had no choice but to go to the private clinic. The doctor wouldn’t even see me unless I paid out of pocket.”

Perhaps the most damning revelation is the complete lack of senior oversight in patient care. Senior consultants, who are expected to lead and mentor junior staff, are reportedly absent for much of the time. Junior doctors are left to handle complex cases on their own, often with limited resources and guidance.

A junior doctor shared their frustration, saying, “We’re drowning. Patients are suffering because we don’t have the experience or the support to handle everything on our own. Meanwhile, the senior consultants are nowhere to be found.”

The investigation has revealed dangerously inadequate coverage during nights and weekends, creating gaps in care that put patients at risk. Senior doctors rarely work these shifts, leaving junior staff and nurses to manage emergencies with little support.

“Weekends are a nightmare,” said one nurse. “There are times when critical patients are left waiting hours for care because there’s no senior doctor available. It’s unacceptable.”

The stark contrast between public and private care is perhaps the most enraging aspect of this unfolding scandal. While PMH patients languish in overcrowded waiting rooms with minimal care, those who can afford private treatment are seen promptly and given high-quality service—often by the same doctors.

“This isn’t just about mismanagement. It’s about greed,” said a senior hospital employee. “Doctors are double-dipping—getting paid by the public while profiting from private patients. The government is essentially subsidizing their private businesses.”

The ultimate victims of this malpractice are the Bahamian people. Patients who rely on PMH for life-saving care are being neglected, misdiagnosed, or referred to private clinics they cannot afford. The lack of oversight and accountability within the hospital has allowed a culture of neglect and exploitation to thrive.

A grieving family member recounted their experience: “My mother died waiting for care. The doctors weren’t there when we needed them most. It breaks my heart to know that while she was suffering, they were busy making money elsewhere.”

As the revelations mount, public outrage continues to grow. Activists and patient advocacy groups are demanding a full-scale investigation into the conduct of PMH doctors and immediate reforms to address these systemic issues.

“What we’re seeing is an abuse of power and privilege,” said a representative from a local advocacy group. “These doctors need to be held accountable for their actions, and the government must take swift action to fix this broken system.”

The Bahamas Herald will not rest until those responsible are held accountable. Our team is currently investigating the role of hospital administrators and government officials in enabling this culture of negligence. We will continue to expose the truth, demand justice for the Bahamian people, and push for the systemic reforms that PMH so desperately needs.