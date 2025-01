Randy Butler of SkyBahamas.

NASSAU| The Court of Appeal of The Bahamas has rejected an appeal by the now-defunct Sky Bahamas Airlines, upholding a lower court ruling in favor of AOG Maintenance Company in their long-running dispute over a lease agreement and unpaid rent.

Former Sky Bahamas CEO Captain Randy Butler, commenting on the decision, told media: “I appealed the case because I know what the facts are, and I was present, so I still disagree with the ruling.”