Rebellion hits the FNM as Killarney branch members reject Pintard’s proposals for training…

FNM cancels summer National Convention – IT AIN’T LONG NAH!

FNM Leadership Duane Sands, Michael Pintard and Shanendon Cartwright

NASSAU| Well, if Michael Pintard is having nightmares, blame the people of Killarney and the supporters of Hubert Minnis as they warned the FNM Leader to “pack his bags”!

Sources tell us Killarney Constituency Association delivered a sound warning to Pintard, using loud and colourful expletives in describing the current leadership of the FNM.

In a bold attempt to following the modules of the PLP, Pintard attempted to exercise a national training drive to prepare potential candidates and representatives in the event the party is elected to office. But the proposal did not go well with Minnis supporters.

The Rebellion comes as FNM leaders plan to remove Minnis as a candidate in the upcoming General Election.

Pintard plans to advance former DNA Leader Arinthia Santina Komolafe as the Killarney candidate in a bold attempt to rebrand the party with women’s support. But hardcore FNMs are not having it and are prepared to sink the FNM ship before it can set sail for the big election dance.

Killarney MP and former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told reporters this week he is running in the upcoming elections and intends to represent the FNM as its standard bearer.

Perhaps Pintard will have no choice but to tell Minnis he is not a candidate. Meanwhile, heartless hatchet man Duane Sands is in the backrooms of the FNM laughing as the two leaders (Pintard and Minnis) deliver the party into one landslide election defeat at the upcoming poll.

Anyone reading Bahamas Press can see that the writing is on the wall. Davis touched down in Pinewood Tuesday night to a cheering band of supporters who turned up to welcome the PM and his team. Davis late last year warned PLPs that the party is moving into an Election “Watch” Season.

