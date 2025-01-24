FOREIGN NATIONALS APPREHENDED IN ENFORCEMENT AND BORDER CONTROL OPERATIONS

Foreign migrants file photo

New Providence – On January 22, the Enforcement Unit conducted a roadblock exercise in the western district of New Providence. The operation led to the apprehension of two individuals: a Haitian national and a Turkish national.

Lesnor Prudent, a Haitian male, was detained on West Bay Street after failing to provide documentation verifying his current immigration status.

Fevzi Even, a Turkish male, was also apprehended on West Bay Street, having overstayed the duration of his authorized visit to The Bahamas. Both individuals were transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further investigation and processing.

On the January 21, three (3) Turkish nationals and one Haitian national were denied entry at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Together these enforcement and border control operations underscore the Department’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national borders and ensuring compliance with immigration laws. Such actions reflect the dedication to upholding the Statute Laws of The Bahamas and maintaining the integrity of our immigration system.